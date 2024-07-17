Inside Anne-Marie Duff's love life: from ex David Tennant to private marriage with ex-husband James McAvoy

Anne-Marie Duff reprises her role in the second season of Channel 4's hit crime drama, Suspect, on Wednesday night. The London-born star portrays Dr Susannah Newman, who's determined to find out the truth about her daughter's tragic death.

Anne-Marie is a household name thanks to her roles in Shameless, Sex Education and Bad Sisters. The 53-year-old was also famously married to Scottish actor James McAvoy for ten years until they split in 2016. Keep reading for all we know about Anne-Marie's love life, including her previous relationship with David Tennant...

Anne-Marie's relationship with David Tennant

Before her marriage to James McAvoy, Anne-Marie was linked to Doctor Who actor David Tennant.

© Getty Anne-Marie was previously linked to David Tennant

It's thought that the former couple met when they co-starred in a production of Maxim Gorky's Vassa at London's Albery Theatre in 1999.

Back in 2000, David gave an insight into his relationship with Anne-Marie, who would attend the opening nights of all his plays. "She comes to all my first nights, but I do get nervous when she's in because she has so much integrity and I always feel I don't have as much as she does," said the Inside Man star.

Anne-Marie's marriage to James McAvoy

Anne-Marie and James's love story began on the set of Channel 4's comedy drama, Shameless. The pair first met when Anne was cast as Fiona in the drama, while James played her love interest, Steve.

The actors' on-screen romance was soon brought to life and they quietly tied the knot on 11 November 2006. Four years later, the couple welcomed their son, Brendan.

© Jon Furniss/WireImage James and Anne-Marie met on the set of Shameless

James and Anne-Marie remained incredibly private about their relationship during their marriage and would rarely speak about one another in public.

Explaining their reasons for shunning the limelight, James previously told the Washington Post: "We don't talk about each other much and we don't turn up together at lots of events. We both really rejoice in having a normal life."

James and Anne-Marie were married for ten years

In 2016, the couple decided to go their separate ways and announced their split in a joint statement. "It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce," the actors said. "We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son.

"We ask that you respect our and, most importantly, our child’s privacy during this time," they concluded.

Opening up about life post-divorce, James, who married personal assistant Lisa Liberati in 2022, said he and Anne-Marie remain respectful when it comes to speaking about their split.

© John Phillips James is now married to Lisa Liberati

"My life has changed massively. At the same time so much has stayed the same. One of the things that's stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really," the X-Men star told Mr Porter magazine in 2017.

He added: "Me and Anne-Marie, when we were together, it was our policy not to speak about each other in public. We rarely broke that and if we did, it was for tiny things – 'Yes, we are cooking turkey this Christmas' – and that policy still stands. Even separated, we're still respectful of each other and committed to doing that publicly and personally."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The former couple share one son

Anne-Marie's love life

Anne-Marie famously keeps her personal life private and so very little is known about her current relationship status.