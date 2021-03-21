Line of Duty season six: HELLO! breaks down episode one Warning, spoilers for season six, episode one ahead!

Line of Duty is back on our screens, and we couldn't be happier to hear that tense music once again! To celebrate the much-anticipated series (and to analyse every moment of season two), HELLO!'s TV team got their heads together to discuss the most important moments of the episode, including whether H could be Kate, Jo's intense home security system and Steve's never-ending bad luck. Watch it here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO!'s TV team breaks down Line of Duty season six episode one

The new series saw Kelly Macdonald join the show as the lead guest star, Joanne Davidson, who falls under suspicion with AC-12 after her ex-girlfriend tips them off that she can't be trusted, and she mysteriously misleads a police convoy to deal with an armed burglary on the way to a raid.

MORE: Line of Duty season six is a welcome return to form: review

MORE: Line of Duty: who are the new detectives in series six?

The first episode also revealed that Kate Fleming has officially left AC-12 and is now a member of Joanne's team, but still has a friendship with Steve, and agrees to help him out with the case.

Jo is the new guest star in season six

Speaking of Steve, he is also growing tired of AC-12, and meets with an old friend to discuss transferring to another police unit. It is also revealed that he has a pretty serious painkiller addiction, most likely from the events of season four.

Will the team make it through season six?

Chatting about the future of the show, Jed Mercurio previously told HELLO! and other publications that killing off the main three characters is never far from his mind, saying: "I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty. One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat."

Could this be the season it finally happens? We're looking forward to find out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.