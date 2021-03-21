Martin Compston did soup diet to fit back into Line of Duty suits Sounds like a tough couple of weeks for poor Martin!

Line of Duty is finally back - and it sounds like poor Martin Compston had to do some quick dieting to fit back into Steve Arnott's suits after months of lockdown!

Chatting to HELLO! and other publications during a Q&A for the show, Martin's co-star Vicky McClure revealed all about his very strict diet after returning from the US to resume filming the hit show.

She joked: "I think he's being slightly dramatic to be fair. He went back to Vegas for a bit... and obviously chilled out like we all did. But then he had to self-isolate for two weeks because he was coming over from Vegas, so production got him a bike for his flat and apparently, he just ate soup for two weeks!"

She continued: "But yeah, he said he tried on his suits and that they were a bit tighter than usual!"

During the webinar, the show's creator Jed Mercurio also opened up about potentially killing other Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming or Steve Arnott, admitting that the idea was "never far from my thoughts".

He explained: "I think we all get on brilliantly, but everybody knows that we're serving something bigger than ourselves which is Line of Duty. One of the things about the show is that nobody is safe and that's what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat.

Steve Arnott is back for season six

"I know that it would be a sad day but I think all the main cast realise that it is possible and you know, we're mates and we talk about it and we joke about it and it's something that no one would relish but everybody would understand."

