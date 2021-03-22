Behind Her Eyes viewers clear up confusing plot detail Have you watched the Netflix series yet?

Viewers are still obsessing over Behind Her Eyes, Netflix's hit show which landed on the streaming service back in February. Chatting about the show, one fan took to Reddit to discuss a somewhat confusing plot detail about how Adele and Rob met at the psychiatric hospital. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Posting on the forum site, they wrote: "I still don’t understand why Adele was in the psychiatric hospital. Also it says the fire of Adele’s parents was suspicious... David just happened to be going there... do we think Adele started the fire? I don’t think David would but it wouldn’t make sense for Adele to do it either... but her parents were unhappy about their relationship."

Viewers were quick to discuss the moment in the show, with one pointing out that she was there due to her astral projecting, which she had been doing during the fire and so was encumbered by guilt after being unable to wake up and save her parents.

One person wrote: "Adele was in the hospital for trauma-related insomnia after her parents' death. She was astral projecting when the fire started, so she didn't hear their screams or smell the smoke and didn't save them... Adele felt guilty and ashamed, associated these feelings with astral projecting and was deliberately refusing to sleep ever again."

Viewers explained why Eve was at the clinic

In another chat, one person pointed out that is was unlikely that Rob, who was working-class, would likely be in the same psychiatric hospital as the very wealthy Adele, to which a fan replied: "Maybe since the UK has a national health system rehab centres are more accessible to people from all backgrounds."

