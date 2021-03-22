The Bold Type: why is the show ending after season five? Are you a fan of the series?

Viewers are loving The Bold Type on Netflix, a series that sees three best friends working in the magazine industry in New York City. While the show has a dedicated fanbase, it has been confirmed that season five will be the show's last. So why is it ending? Find out here...

The show originally airs on Freeform in the US, and the network released a statement about the show's conclusion, explaining that the show will end as the trio are "on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world". It continued: "Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change."

WATCH: Check out the gang's season five cast read

The show's creator, Wendy Straker Hauser, released her own statement following the news, which read: "The Bold Type has been an incredible gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City, working in magazines, so in many ways, the show feels very personal to my experiences.

"I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there."

Fans have been full of praise for the show, with one tweeting: "After watching the first series of #TheBoldType I want to live in NYC and work at Scarlet magazine," while another added: "I’ve just spent hours watching the girls from the bold type on YouTube and they’re exactly like their characters in real life and that just makes it ten times more amazing!"

A third person added: "Love love loving #TheBoldType. The fashion closet is reminding me of working with my closest friends and meeting in the marketing cupboard to catch up on our daily dramas, oh to be in my 20s again."

