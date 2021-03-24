Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals who has the best villa during filming The Neville Parker actor said there was friendly competition over the best villa

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is living the dream as the lead role in the hit BBC show, which films for six months in the Caribbean. During their time on the island, Ralf and his fellow stars stay in villas, and the actor joked about the "friendly competition" on who has the best one.

Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "There is a bit of friendly competitive villa nosing around when you’re there, and mostly from me to be fair. Everyone is very, very lucky to be able to stay there in the accommodation that we do."

He continued: "I went and had a little nosey around Tobi's just to check, and Josie had a little nosey around mine. Tahj Miles is just 19 he was just like, ‘Oh my God. I can't believe it! Is this mine? Who else is staying here?’ So yes, there's a little bit of competitive villa nosing!"

Ralf plays DI Neville Parker in the hit show

Speaking about who actually has the best accommodation, the The Royle Family star explained: "I think it's pretty universally agreed that I have the best view but I don't necessarily have the best kitchen. It depends on what’s important to you. Josie had the nicest bedrooms and bathrooms and Tahj just had a PlayStation, he’s 19!"

The actor initially thought he would have to rent a place on the island, and was pleasantly surprised to learn otherwise! "I thought I was gonna have to rent my own place, but they looked after me and then they were like, ‘This villa is yours,’" he sad. "I was like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ But you know, we're just incredibly lucky. And before anyone goes how dare they spend my license fee on that... I'm pretty sure they get a good deal. So I wouldn’t be too worried about that either!"

