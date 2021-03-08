Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals one reality show he'd take part in The actor recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! for our Spotlight cover

He's known as DI Neville Parker on BBC's Death in Paradise, but it seems that Ralf Little might have his sights set on other popular show – and it might surprise you!

The actor, who's also known for his roles in The Royale Family and Two Pints of Lager, recently spoke to HELLO! for an exclusive interview as part of our Spolight On… cover and revealed which reality show he would consider saying 'yes' to.

"Will [Mellor] and I talked about it on the podcast and... [he] said [he'd go on] I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I was like, 'Really?'.

"Will said, 'It's the biggest and why not?' So I said I'd be quite interested in Dancing on Ice, just for the fact that you're learning an entirely new skill." Ralf added: "You go in not able to ice skate and you'd come out being able to do triple axels or whatever they do. So let's just say right now, I don't have any particular plans to be doing one, but never say never."

The actor was also keen to explain that while he gets asked to do reality tv "every year", he appreciates that those who do decide to take part have a lot to gain.

Ralf spoke to HELLO! about Death in Paradise and more

"I think that it's very easy to be dismissive of things," he continued. "I think, people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they're learning a real skill, an art form, and there's something really rewarding about that. The same goes for Dancing on Ice.

"I've been asked to do all of them every year. That's normal. I mean everyone gets offered, everyone gets approached to find out if they would be interested. That's it. And that's more common than you think because they’re always looking for new people who haven’t done it. So to be asked is not that unusual. Would I consider doing it? Again, never say never!" We can't help but think he'd be great!

The actor also discussed series ten's major cliffhanger

Meanwhile, the actor is concentrating on Death in Paradise and has been enjoying the aftermath of series ten – which wrapped last month – after a cliffhanger ending that saw Florence (Josephine Jobert) and Ralf's character Neville almost make a go of things. On the future of "Florville", he told HELLO!: "I genuinely don't know.

"I think it could go either way as Neville's come a long way, he’s a much stronger person than he was when he arrived on the island. He might have the bottle to go through with it. But then again, she's an intimidatingly charming and beautiful woman who he worked really closely with and so I'm afraid, you're just gonna have to wait and see. And if it's any consolation, I'm going to have to wait and see as well!"

