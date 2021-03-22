Unforgotten season four airs on Monday night, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays Sunny Khan in the hit show, has revealed a big mystery among viewers' fans - just what is Sunny always carrying in his backpack!

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Ok @UnforgottenTV friends. Here are the surprise contents packed by the costume dept for #Unforgotten Ep 4 for #sunnysbackpack. I feel there’s a theme here and they’re trying to tell me what they think of me! Thanks all for watching." The backpack included 'Saucy Charades', craft wire, a book of Dolly Parton quotes, and a thermos among other things.

WATCH: Have you been watching Unforgotten?

The star revealed that he only looks at the contents of the bag after filming, replying to a fan: "I open it at the end of that day’s filming, that’s when I find out what I’ve been carrying and then post my favourites after the episodes go out."

Another fan asked if they made sure to add light things in the bag, to which Sanjeev replied: "You think that stuff is light?? A large pineapple once with other things was rather heavy but no nothing like a bowling ball or anything." Sadly, the actor is unable to keep the items after filming, and joked: "All returned to the costume department. Some of those things are their personal items. I shudder to think which things."

Unforgotten has a creative costume department!

Fans have been hooked by season four, which sees Cassie Stuart and Sunny attempt to solve a murder from 1990 in which four old friends, who are or were once police officers, are prime suspects. The series has two episodes left, and we can't wait to find out the truth behind the crime!

