Fans react to Bloodlands shocking finale as second series is confirmed Did you watch the BBC series?

BBC's Bloodlands came to its dramatic conclusion on Sunday night after keeping viewers on the edge of their seats for the past few weeks.

The fourth episode in the series, produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, revealed explosive twists and turns in the story and fans had plenty to say on social media about the finale. Beware – spoilers ahead!

MORE: John Simm admits some fans might 'not like' ITV's Grace compared to famed novels

Viewers finally got (some) answers as to the identity of the murderer known as Goliath. After the drama alluded that James Nesbitt's character, DI Tom Brannick, was the true killer in episode two, episode four seemingly confirmed that the detective was the culprit. However, it wasn't that straightforward.

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Bloodlands official trailer

The detective revealed that he had been keeping the killings under wraps for 20 years, but only because the real criminal, David Corry, had blackmailed him to do so after threatening to harm his wife.

The revelation left many wondering whether he is the true assassin, and why he was now admitting to the murders. Could there be another killer out there, and is Tom being framed?

Taking to social media, one person reacted to the unanswered questions, writing: "I'm glad there's a second series of #Bloodlands. More holes in the ending than a Mint Aero!" A second person said: "I honestly do not know if I loved it, hated it or it totally confused me. Bring on the 2nd series. I think! But I'm not sure... #Bloodlands #confused."

MORE: The Crown star Claire Foy to play Duchess in new BBC drama

MORE: Meet the cast of gripping BBC drama Bloodlands

Bloodlands is returning for a second series

A third echoed this, writing: "I saw there was a series two and thought, he can't be guilty AND get a second series? #Bloodlands." Many will be pleased to learn that more episodes are on the horizon after BBC confirmed that series two was definitely happening at the end of the finale.

Leading star James discussed reprising his role in the future, stating: "I'm thrilled that viewers responded to Bloodlands so positively and that we will be returning for a second series. I'm always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.