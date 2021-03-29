Netflix show Call My Agent to get UK remake The new version will focus on a talent agency in London

Plenty of Netflix viewers discovered Call My Agent, a series about a talent agency, during the third lockdown - and very disappointed to discover that the show finished after four seasons. However, the series will receive a new lease of life in a different way - as there is currently a UK adaptation of it in the works!

MORE: Gilmore Girls star reveals the series could return in the future

The creator of the hit BBC comedy W1A, John Morton, is set to write, direct and produce the show, and previously told Deadline: "I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience... If we’re all very ambitious for this project, it’s only because the original is so good."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing Netflix films coming out in 2021

The series was originally intended to begin production in June 2020, but was likely delayed due to the pandemic.

Speaking about the upcoming adaption, BRON’s EVP of International Television, David Davoli, said: "In this time of political, social and climate upheaval, the world needs to be entertained, and more importantly, to laugh, and there is no one better than John Morton to do that and to bring this UK version of this series to life set against a dynamic London backdrop."

The original series ended after four series

The original series concludes at the end of season four, with the show's beloved agency, ASK, closing down after being destroyed by a competitor, and sees each of the characters deciding on their new path.

MORE: 10 stars who auditioned for 'Gilmore Girls' - and some who actually got cast

MORE: Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four: everything you need to know

Speaking about the original show's conclusion, Camille Cottin, who plays Andrea, told The Guardian: "It’s time to do other things. It’s important to show that you can play other parts. Although, compared to the production team and the showrunner, actors have it easy on a TV series. It only takes four months of our life every year, and allows us to work on other projects and to breathe between seasons."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.