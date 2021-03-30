Poirot star David Suchet talks 'saddest day of career' after filming iconic character's death The actor portrayed the detective for over 25 years

David Suchet is known and adored for his portrayal of iconic Agatha Christie detective, Hercule Poirot, a role he championed for 25 years.

However, his stint as the famed character came to an end in 2013 when Poirot died after solving his final case – something that David described as the "saddest" day in his acting career.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, the actor spoke of his heartbreak after waving goodbye to the detective. "As a human being, losing your real family is always painful, but my saddest day as an actor was filming Poirot's death. I miss him in my life because he was my life for 25 years and I've lost my best friend."

The actor also opened up about the essence of the character, adding: "He comes across as very self-sufficient, but Christie has him mention on several occasions that the greatest gift from God to human beings is a husband-and-wife relationship."

He continued: "I'd try to bring that out more as I aged with Poirot – that he would've loved to have had a companion. However, no one person could have put up with him."

David portrayed the iconic character for 25 years

The actor, who began his journey as Poirot in 1989, isn't just known for playing the fictional detective, of course. David has received plenty of praise and awards for his many roles in the film, TV, and theatre industry – cementing his name as one of the greats of his craft.

Alongside his role as Poirot, David has appeared in TV shows such as NCS: Manhunt, Dracula and The Way We Live Now (for which he was awarded a Royal Television Society Award).

More recently, he's starred in films including All My Sons, The Importance of Being Earnest and American Assassin. After playing media tycoon Robert Maxwell in the 2007 TV film Maxwell, David was awarded the International Emmy Award for Best Actor.

