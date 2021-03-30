Line of Duty fans think they have spotted major character connection in season six This could certainly explain a lot!

One Line of Duty fan has spotted an amazing link between Joanne Davidson and season five's main guest star, John Corbett - and we think that they might be onto something!

Taking to Twitter, the LOD viewer shared a series of photos of Joanne's framed picture of herself with her mother alongside a snap of John Corbett's mum in season five, writing: "So when I was watching @Line_of_duty as soon as I saw this picture I immediately thought of Anne-Marie McGillis?! SURELY?! Can I join AC-12 now pls?"

They went on to explained: "From series five, Anne-Marie McGillis was John Corbett’s (the ‘scouse’ UCO embedded in the OCG who was murdered) mum... Basically I think [John Corbett's] mum from season five is the same woman in the picture in Joanne Davidson’s living room at the end of the episode... making her and John Corbett brother and sister!"

While we are loving the connection, we still have plenty of questions about how this would link into the story. Would members of the OCG have blackmailed Jo into joining their operation? Did she believe that her brother really had joined them instead of working undercover? We can't wait to find out (if that is the case, of course)!

Could Jo be John Corbett's sister?

Fans were full of praise for episode two, with one writing: "What an amazing episode! I'm more confused than ever, but brilliant TV!" Another added: "Last nights episode of Line of Duty was amazing. Not afraid to say the benchmark for British television right now." A third person tweeted: "Loving #LineOfDuty just wish I could binge watch the whole series hate having to wait another week!"

