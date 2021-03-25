Ozark star Jason Bateman reveals season four could be here sooner than we thought The Netflix drama is due to release season four soon

Jason Bateman has given an exciting update on the status of the fourth and final season of hit Netflix crime drama, Ozark.

The actor, who plays the lead, Marty Byrde, revealed to press about when fans can expect the new episodes – and it seems it could be sooner than initially thought.

He told Deadline: "As far as when it's gonna come out, it's really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production.

"There's sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it's going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden's got his hand on the wheel.

"It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we're gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe."

Although fans will no doubt be delighted that the new series will drop soon, it's bittersweet for viewers as it will be the last instalment in the Ozark franchise. In addition, the fourth season will be divided into two parts consisting of seven episodes each.

Jason will be joined by Laura Linney once again, who plays his wife Wendy, as well as other stars in the drama including, Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner.

Fans can expect season four to expand on the family side of the show and pick up where season three left off. The drama's third series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger which saw Marty and Wendy getting closer to drug lord Omar Navarro and Wendy's hit order against her brother, Ben.

Craig Mundy, the lead writer on Ozark, said of the upcoming instalment: "I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

