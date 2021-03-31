The Masked Singer fans convinced they know who Black Swan is Could the mystery singer be this former teen star?

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesday and promises another brilliantly entertaining show. While the series is only just kicking off, many fans are convinced they've already worked out who Black Swan is…

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers have been expressing their certainty that the celebrity behind the mask is singer JoJo.

"Just catching up on The Masked Singer. Black Swan is 100% JoJo. I'd know those runs anywhere," one fan said, while another echoed: "I recognized the voice immediately, Black Swan is definitely JoJo."

Black Swans' clues so far on the show have included reference to a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist and being set free by a faithful flock. The bonus cryptic clue given by Cluedle-Doo was: "Black Swan has covered a monster".

Breaking down some of the clues, one person tweeted: "OK I think Black Swan might be JoJo. They said she covered a monster. She did a cover of a T-Pain song who was the Monster season one. And she talked about having to be freed from a contract."

Could the singer be Black Swan? We'll have to wait and see!

Joanna Noëlle Levesque, known professionally as JoJo, rose to fame at the age of 13 with her chart-topping debut single Leave (Get Out). She was the youngest star to ever have a number one single, but a terrible record contract kept her from capitalizing on her success.

In 2019, after she finally split from her former management, she took back ownership of her music and re-recorded her first two albums - which fits in perfectly with the clues, as Twitter sleuths have pointed out. And yes, in 2008 she covered former Monster mask on the show and R&B singer T-Pain's single Can't Believe It.

Have you been watching the addictive series?

However judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have not yet guessed the star as the masked performer - but their suggestions aren't far off. Jenny guessed former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello, while Nicole went with Leona Lewis.

Audiences will have to wait and see if their theories on Black Swan are correct in Wednesday night's episode when she goes up against Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Piglet and a new wildcard contestant.

So far, the FOX show has seen a couple of famous faces unveiled, including Muppets' Kermit the Frog, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and Brooklyn 99 actor Danny Trejo.

