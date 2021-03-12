Jennifer Aniston reveals what fans can expect from The Morning Show season two The Apple TV+ series recently resumed filming after COVID

The Morning Show recently resumed filming its highly-anticipated second season so fans can look forward to new episodes at some point in the new future.

MORE: The Morning Show season two: everything we know so far

And while we don't have an official air date, leading star Jennifer Aniston, who plays Alex Levy in the Apple TV+ drama, did give an insight into the plot of the new season.

After the show halted filming in early 2020 due to the coronavirus limitations, the Friends star revealed to Deadline last August that the scripts had been re-written to incorporate the pandemic into the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares video on set of The Morning Show season two

"Well, here's what I think we can say," she began. "There is something about how the show works and it's now been made very clear, at least for the first two seasons."

She continued: "We had a good six or maybe seven outlines already done, and we were in the middle of shooting [episodes] one and two. And then there was just this feeling, and I couldn’t put my finger on it, and the producers couldn't put their finger on it, but it was like something's missing and I don't know what it is. And then the COVID crisis happened. Now, Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting.

"I mean, I'm not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network."

MORE: Jim Carter confirms when Downton Abbey sequel will begin filming

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you love Grace and Frankie

Jennifer Aniston with co-star Reese Witherspoon on set

The first season of The Morning Show focused on Mitch Kessler, a lead anchor (played by Steve Carell) on a popular breakfast news programme along Jennifer's character, Alex. However, the show, which is based in Manhattan and gets huge ratings, is soon thrown into chaos when Mitch is fired for sexual misconduct.

MORE: The Crown star Claire Foy to play Duchess in new BBC drama

Alex becomes new lead anchor and is forced to fight for her spot after the arrival of new reporter, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon). Soon, Bradley becomes co-host and it is thought that season two is set to pick up where it left off.

As well as Jennifer, Reese and Steve reprising their roles, there are a number of new faces joining the cast. Hasan Minhaj, who is best-known for his role in Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, will debut in season two, as well as Russain Doll's Greta Lee and The Spanish Princess star Ruairi O'Connor.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.