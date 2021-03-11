We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story for Mother's Day in a week that will also see a brand new story from Tom Hardy alongside new readers, Rag'n'Bone Man and Felicity Jones.

Regé-Jean, who is famed for playing the dashing Duke of Hastings in the Netflix period drama, will read Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield, about a girl and her companion fox who travel together from a place of loss and despair towards the hope of colour, light and life.

WATCH: Bridgerton is coming back for season two!

They learn that, in the midst of rain, rainbows can be hard to see but that with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness.

Rege's story will air on Sunday 14 March, followed the next day by a story from singer, Rag'n'Bone Man. He will be reading My Dad Used To Be So Cool by Keith Negley, a funny and relatable story about a dad who was in a band but who is no longer the cool guy he once was.

Regé-Jean Page is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story

Fans were quick to react over the exciting news, with one writing: "Bedtime stories just got interesting." Another joked: "Wow CBeebies have got the line up this week! Is it still acceptable to watch in your 20s?" A third post read: "Ooh goodness what a Mother's Day gift ."

On Tuesday 16 March, actress Felicity Jones will read the story, The Huffalots, by Eve Coy. Felicity tells the audience: "Now, I'll tell you a secret. Lots of us grown-ups can feel ourselves turning into Huffalots as the day goes on. But luckily we've got our Lovealots to cheer us up……remember, a Huffalot can always become a Lovelot, with a little bit of help."

Thursday sees the return of Tom Hardy reading a brand new story titled Somebody Swallowed Stanley by Sarah Roberts and Hannah Peck, a thought-provoking tale about the eventful journey made by Stanley, who is no ordinary jellyfish.

At the end of the story, Tom surmises: "If one person can save a turtle, just imagine what we can all do when we work together. We can overcome diseases, invent amazing new things and make the world a better place by helping animals, and helping each other."

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on daily at 6.50pm.

