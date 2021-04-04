Line of Duty season six: HELLO! breaks down episode three Did you enjoy the latest episode?

What an episode! Line of Duty's season six episode three left us desperate for more as the plot begins to thicken surrounding AC-12's mission to investigate Operation Lighthouse.

MORE: Line of Duty fans think they have spotted major character connection in season six

As with episodes one and two of the new season, we have broken down the biggest moments of the show in our HELLO! insider video - check it out...

In episode three's video, we discuss that jaw-dropping crash at the hands of OCG member-turned-copper Ryan Pilkington, Steve Arnott's near-miss with a drugs test and whether DCI Buckles is the 'fourth man'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unravelling Line of Duty season six episode three

In the episode, Steve's struggle with painkillers becomes more intense after Steph Corbett informs Superintendent Ted Hastings, who then invites routine drug testing into AC-12.

Meanwhile, new police recruit Ryan orchestrates a car crash into a lake, killing a fellow officer and attempting to murder key witness, Terry Boyle. However, his attempt on Terry's life was unsuccessful, and with DCI Kate Fleming as a witness to the crash - the suspicion surrounding Ryan begins to grow.

Did you enjoy the episode?

Towards the end, we see DCI Ian Buckles arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice - but is he the fourth man? Or has he taken the fall for DCI Jo Davidson? We can't wait to find out more next week!

MORE: Line of Duty stars' incredible homes: Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and more

MORE: Line of Duty's many acronyms debunked

Fans have been loving the series so far, with one writing: "What an amazing episode! I'm more confused than ever, but brilliant TV!" Another added: "Last nights episode of Line of Duty was amazing. Not afraid to say the benchmark for British television right now."

A third person tweeted: "Loving #LineOfDuty just wish I could binge watch the whole series hate having to wait another week!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.