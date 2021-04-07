Is Eamonn Holmes set to replace Piers Morgan on GMB? The This Morning presenter has teased a big announcement

Eamonn Holmes teased his fans on Tuesday when he revealed he is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes lifts lid on intense chronic pain battle and sleepless nights

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared a photo of him with his index finger on his lip, and wrote: "Ssshhh ... need to tell you something but not until 11 o'clock live on This Morning when I will make an announcement. For a lot of us, myself included, recent times have been tough but I have news that I know will make the future brighter."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes gives an update on his chronic back pain

Fans were quick to react to the post, many wondering whether he is set to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

"Good morning Britain new presenter to replace piers?!" one wrote, whilst another one added: "I so hope this is right, haven't watched the last few weeks!!!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford says she and Eamonn 'put the work in' to land This Morning roles

READ: Ruth Langsford's fans wowed by home transformation – watch

A third remarked: "Please tell me your the new host on GMB," with a fourth revealing: "I would love this @eamonnholmes You and @charlottehawkins1 back together on morning TV."

Eamonn and Ruth are currently covering Phillip and Holly's Easter holiday break

Others also wondered if he and wife Ruth Langsford would be announcing their return to presenting Friday mornings.

The couple were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning earlier this year, and now only present during the key holidays.

At the time, the married couple took to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, they wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Following the announcement new host Alison said: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it's a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I'm just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."