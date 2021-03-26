Kate Garraway forced to defend the state of her garden after being teased on GMB The star appeared on Gardener's World last October

Kate Garraway always has a laugh when presenting Good Morning Britain alongside her colleagues, and Friday was no different.

MORE: Kate Garraway's painstaking home transformation for husband Derek

As she chatted with Alex Beresford, Richard Arnold and Dr Amir Khan about how important this weekend was for gardening, showbiz presenter Richard couldn't help but take a dig at the mother-of-two's outdoor space.

"It's a big weekend for gardening this weekend," she told Dr Amir Khan, who is an avid gardener.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Arnold makes fun of Kate Garraway's gardening

As Richard laughed, Kate continued: "You laugh Richard, you laugh, but it's a big weekend for gardening, isn't it? It's a massive weekend. I've got loads of seeds and loads of things to be putting in."

As Kate began to laugh too, she explained to the show's current doctor: "I'm laughing Dr Amir Khan because they've just put a photo up of me of when I did Gardeners' World, and actually I just want to tell you that Gardeners' World have been in touch and said, 'We're back on air now and we'd love you to do a little video of all the bulbs that you planted back then to see how they've come up.' I have to say, it's been mixed. I've got to do it this weekend."

RELATED: Finding Derek: 10 things we learned from Kate Garraway's heartbreaking documentary

MORE: Kate Garraway's children Darcey and Billy share reaction to dad Derek's illness in rare interview

Richard couldn't help but laugh and jokingly accused Kate of abandoning her garden since the airing of the show back in October: "You have not tended that garden since the cheque cleared," he said.

Kate shows off her garden to HELLO! readers last year

"That is not true, that is not true! But my daffodils are up but the others have been a bit disappointing," Kate said in her defence.

On Thursday, Kate had more defending to do as she admitted a number of viewers had been in touch to comment on her 'untidiness' following the release of her documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

The heartbreaking show aired in the UK on Tuesday, and Kate briefly appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday for the first time since it went out.

Fans of the presenter commented on how untidy her house was during the airing of the documentary

Speaking about the public's response to the show, she told hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray: "It was incredibly moving," before adding with a laugh: "And then I was also wowed by the number of people that pointed out how really untidy I am!

"Can I just say, there were builders in at the time! You know..." "I bet it makes no difference in your world having the builders there or not, to be honest," Adil quipped. Smiling and giving a cheeky wink, Kate joked: "Don't get a documentary crew round today! It would be just as bad!"