Kourtney Kardashian proves she's ageless in never-before-seen lingerie photo

Kourtney Kardashian wowed her Instagram followers once again this week when she shared a never-before-seen throwback photo.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a photo of herself from 2000 – and she hasn't aged one bit!

In the post, a then 20-year-old Kourtney can be seen showing off her petite frame in a matching cheetah print tank top and briefs. She finished off her look off with a dark lipstick shade and two pigtails - so noughties!

Kourtney's 113million followers were quick to react to the stunning photo, with many leaving nothing but fire and love heart emojis under the sensational snap. "Major Spice Girls vibes," one fan commented, while another said: "You look literally the exact same!"

Kourtney looks like she hasn't aged a day since the photo was taken

A third remarked: "I genuinely cannot tell if this is actually from 2000 or this year because this woman does not age."

Kourtney, who shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with ex Scott Disick, recently went Instagram official with her new beau, Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer both shared a picture of their hands locked together last month, following weeks of speculation that they were an item.

Last month Kourtney confirmed her romance with Blink-182's Travis Barker

Before confirming their romance, Kourtney and Travis shared a number of cryptic snaps with fans, including a hilarious Valentine's Day poem which read: "Roses are red/ violets are blue/ garlic bread/ Blink-182."

Kourtney and Travis have reportedly been neighbours and friends for years and first sparked rumours that they were moving their relationship out of the friend zone after they posted almost identical photos from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool in January.

