Netflix's brand new film, Stowaway, boasts an impressive cast and a gripping plot so it sounds like the perfect weekend viewing. However, there's one aspect of the movie that fans aren't particularly happy about – the ending. Warning, spoilers ahead!

It seems that while many Netflix users were impressed with the film in general, the ending of the movie was abrupt for some. One person tweeted their review: "#STOWAWAY was good.

"I enjoyed Shamier Anderson and Anna Kendrick performance! Stellar performance from 'em both. Toni Colette, was amazing as always — she's a beast! Haaaaated the ending tho, could've been better."

Another agreed with this, writing: "Just watched #Stowaway on Netflix and it truly feels like they didn’t finish the movie...? You know it's bad when the movie ends and you immediately say, 'Wait that's it?'"

A third user brutally tweeted: "I think that just might be the worst ending to a film that I've seen for many years #Stowaway #Netflix."

The synopsis reads: "On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

Have you watched the Netflix film?

The movie sees Zoe (Anna Kendrick), Marina (Toni Collette) and David (Daniel Dae Kim), discover a stowaway on board, Michael, and realise that they don't have enough resources on board the ship to keep four people alive on their quest to Mars.

After trying – and failing – to get more oxygen from another tank on a different part of the spaceship, Zoe then realises that she or David are the only ones trained and not injured to fill up the spare canister. But outside the ship, they're passing a solar storm which brings deadly radiation.

Zoe tells David she wants him to return to his family and therefore offers to risk her life trying to get the canister. Once she decides to make the journey, it becomes obvious that she's succumbing to her poisonous radiation and accepts her fate. The film ends with her staring out at Mars before facing her impending death before the audience learn whether the team successfully reached Mars.

