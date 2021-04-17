Jinger Duggar shares sweet update on rarely seen daughters Jinger explained why the girls are rarely pictured

Jinger Duggar has shared an update on her two daughters after fans questioned why the girls never appeared on social media.

Jinger grew up on TLC show Counting On, and along with her husband Jeremy Vuolo now lives in Los Angeles where Jeremy is a minister for a church.

But on Friday, Jinger took to Instagram to answer fan questions, and shared that "the girls are doing great."

"Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity," the mom-of-two added; Jinger welcomed newborn baby Evangeline Jo in November 2020.

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she then revealed.

"We appreciate how you love and support our family, it means so much to us!"

Jinger last shared a picture of Felicity - from the back - in late March.

The 27-year-old welcomed her second daughter in November 2020, and told fans earlier in 2021 that the "most exciting" part of this new chapter was "seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister."

Evy's birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarraige.

In July 2020, Jinger admitted the loss made her third pregnancy "harder," telling Us Weekly: "We just didn’t want to announce to anybody."

But she turned to younger sister Joy-Anna, who had also sadly miscarried in the summer of 2019.

Jinger and Jeremy announced earlier in April that they had written a memoir, which charts their childhoods and journeys through life, with never-before-heard stories.

Jinger has previously co-authored a book with her sisters, Jana, Jill and Jessa, titled Growing Up Duggar: It's All About Relationships.

The couple revealed that the book would be titled, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, and it is available 4 May.