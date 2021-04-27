Conversations with Friends reveals exciting filming update - and fans are thrilled The Sally Rooney novel is following in Normal People's footsteps…

This time last year, the BBC show that everybody was talking about was Normal People.

If you were a fan of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, which famously starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, then you'll be thrilled to hear that the follow-up adaption of Sally's other popular novel, Conversations with Friends, has recently started filming!

Taking to Twitter, the official account for the upcoming series shared a photo on Monday of a clapperboard from the set, along with the caption: "It's Day one of filming #ConversationswithFriends in Northern Ireland! We're so excited to bring this world to life. @hulu @bbcthree @ElementPictures."

By the looks of the post, the TV series will air on BBC Three and Hulu in the States - and bosses will be hoping it enjoys as much global success as Normal People.

Plenty of fans responded to the tweet sharing their excitement. One person wrote: "Eeekkkk! So excited for this!!", as a second agreed, tweeting: "YESSS HERE WE GO!" A third also referenced one of the actors set to star in Conversations with Friends, Joe Alwyn, tweeting: "Omg Joe we can't wait. Go win an Emmy."

Joe will be playing the role of Nick, while Alison Oliver is set to play the main role of Frances. The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress Sasha Lane will star as Bobbi.

The filming update was shared on Twitter

Similar to Normal People, the upcoming TV adaptation will follow the main plot from Sally Rooney's novel, which tells the story of a college students Frances and Bobbi, best friends and former love-interests, who meet new couple, Melissa and Nick.

Sasha Lane will star as Bobbi

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

"Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

"Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

