Viewpoint viewers call for ITV drama to be pulled as BAFTA suspends Noel Clarke over allegations The actor faces accusations of verbal abuse, bullying and harassment

Actor and director Noel Clarke has been suspended by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, weeks after he won one of its top awards.

MORE: Viewpoint: fans convinced of killer's identity ahead of penultimate episode

On Thursday evening, The Guardian published a damning investigation that reports the actor, who is currently starring in ITV's Viewpoint, faces accusations of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment.

The 45-year-old received an award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema at this year's ceremony which took place on Saturday 10 April 2021.

Noel's BAFTA membership and honour has been suspended in wake of the allegations

According to the newspaper's investigation, BAFTA bosses were aware of the claims levelled against the star at the time of honouring him with the award but chose to go ahead anyway. However, now BAFTA has suspended his membership and the award.

A statement from the said: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."

Noel has appeared on TV every night this week in five-part series Viewpoint

Noel denies every allegation put to him, except for one, accepting he once made inappropriate comments towards a woman. In a statement to The Guardian, Noel has said: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

"I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

Meanwhile, many viewers have been left conflicted on how they feel about Viewpoint now the allegations against one of its lead actors have come to light. As one person tweeted: "Thought the only good thing about Viewpoint was Noel Clarke. After reading all the allegations I’ve just changed my mind and the channel." Another posted: "Why are @ITV still showing #Viewpoint? Surely you have to pull the programme," and a third added: "@ITV should never have aired this drama until the truth is revealed."

However, someone else pointed out: "There will be a few annoyed folk if they pull Viewpoint before its conclusion."

HELLO! has reached out to ITV for a statement on whether Viewpoint will continue to air in wake of the allegations.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.