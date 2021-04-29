Viewpoint: fans convinced of killer's identity ahead of penultimate episode The ITV drama has been airing all week

For the past few nights, ITV's mini-series Viewpoint has been keeping fans entertained with its intriguing plot and impressive cast.

Although some have had their pet peeves with the show, others have been gripped and are convinced they know who is responsible for the disappearance and possible murder of local teacher, Gemma.

During episode three on Wednesday evening, plenty became suspicious of Carl Tuckman (Dominic Allburn) after it was discovered by detective Martin (Noel Clarke) that his first wife vanished 12 years prior – making him a potential suspect in the recent disappearance of Gemma.

Many expressed their theories about Carl, whose real name is Carl Boruk, and took to social media to give their verdict. Some were convinced that Carl was having an affair with Gemma, which turned nasty and therefore led to her vanishing. "#Viewpoint Gemma and Carl were having an affair then?" said one fan.

Another said: "#Viewpoint I said this Carl was a suspect from the beginning! I actually don't want this to end." A third wrote: "#Viewpoint carl has plenty of good places to hide a body."

The crime drama, which also stars Catherine Tyldesley and Alexandra Roach, also had many watching at home feeling suspicious of Zoe – the neighbour whose house Martin is using for his surveillance operation.

Fans are convinced there's more to Carl than he's letting on

One viewer summed it up on social media, writing: "Zoe is 100% dodgy, definitely something going on with her and some sort of jealousy thing, and her creeping about. #viewpoint."

The official synopsis reads: "The gripping new drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect."

The five-part series will air its penultimate episode on Thursday and the finale on Friday – so fans don't have to wait long for answers.

