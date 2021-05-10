Jill Duggar reunites with brother James as family celebrate special graduation

Jill Duggar's younger brother James has helped to celebrate her husband Derick Dillard's graduation from law school.

Jill - who has been estranged from some of the younger members of her family- was joined by 19-year-old James, whom she helped raise, and Derick's family at the ceremony at Universityof Arkansas on Saturday.

"I'm incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years!" the 29-year-old captioned a series of pictures.

James joined the Dillards for the celebration

"We were so excited to celebrate Derick’s achievements Saturday at his commencement ceremony and then continue the celebration at home with family + a brisket dinner!

"Babe, I look forward to what God has in store for the future and I’m so thankful to get to be your cheerleader all the way!"

Wearing his cap and gown, Derrick beamed for the cameras in the pictures, including one with Jill and James, who was wearing an orange plaid shirt.

The mom-of-two wore the lacy bodycon dress that fell to just above her knees, and featured a cap-sleeve and scoop neckline.

Paired with wooden heels, the outfit was a major break from her usual style which features floaty floral dresses and tops.

Jill rocked a lacy short dress

The university streamed the graduation ceremony online for those who could not attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, six, and Samuel, three.

The pair have been estranged from her family in recent years, however, since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

Derick claimed Jill had been banned from the family home

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had helped to raised.

The family use a Buddy System, which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare.

