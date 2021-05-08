Jill Duggar rocks surprisingly sexy outfit as she celebrates special occasion

Jill Duggar has helped her husband Derick Dillard graduate from law school - and rocked a seriously sexy red dress.

The mom-of-two wore the lacy bodycon dress, that fell to just above her knees, and featured a cap-sleeve and scoop neckline.

Paired with wooden heels, the outfit was a major break from her usual style which features floaty floral dresses and tops.

JIll rocked the sexy dress

"Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!" Jill captioned the post, which saw the pair posing together.

Derick wore a suit and matching red tie.

The former Counting On star had been studying at the University of Arkansas in recent years, and in March was certified to practise law in the state, despite still being in college.

Derick has graduated from law school

Derick took to Instagram to share his wonderful news, revealing that "Arkansas certifies students to represent people in all aspects of their case & appear in court on their behalf."

"I'm thankful to serve clients through the UA legal clinic!" he added.

The university streamed the graduation ceremony online for those who could not attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill's usual style is worlds away from the sexy bodycon

Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, six, and Samuel, three.

The pair have been estranged from her family in recent years, however, since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

The pair have been married since 2014

He alleged that the family were told it was a "volunteer ministry" and no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

