Jill Duggar praised by sisters as she rocks revealing swimwear Joy-Anna Duggar praises ‘beautiful’ sister Jill amid family estrangement

Jill Duggar has surprised fans by rocking a series of swimsuits on social media.

The former reality star, known for her conservative outlook and growing up wearing modest clothing, took to Instagram to share some new looks from brand ModliFashion.

Younger sister Joy-Anna loved the looks, however, commenting: "You're beautiful Jill," to which Jill replied: "Aww, thanks sis!"

"You look so happy and cute!" added one fan as another praised Jill for "living your best life!"

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

Jill rocked a series of swimsuits

Mom-of-two Jill has been estranged from her family in recent years, with husband Derick Dillard accusing patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

She has also branched away from some of the family's more conservative beliefs allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

MORE: Counting On star Joy Anna Duggar celebrates exciting milestone with adorable video of baby daughter

Derick has also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had helped to raised.

She is said to be estranged from her father

However, she recently spent time with 19-year-old brother James, who helped her to celebrate Derick's law school graduation, and she has also been spending time with sister Jessa, a mom-of-three.

The sisters are rarely seen together but they took their children to the Vintage Days Market in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jill documented the fun day on social media for fans.

Jill helped raise some of her younger siblings

Jill is mom to six-year-old Israel and three-year-old Samuel, who joined his mom for the day in his stroller.

Jessa married Ben Seewald in 2014, and is mom to five-year-old Spurgeon, four-year-old Henry and one-year-old daughter Ivy.

Jessa is also expecting her fourth child.

Read more HELLO! US stories here