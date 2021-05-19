Fans of Prodigal Son were devastated last week when it was announced the hit drama series would not be returning for a third series on FOX. However, it seems the story isn't over yet as the creators of the show don't plan to stop writing anytime soon.

In an interview with Deadline ahead of the season two finale, Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver admitted that they do not see the show coming to a permanent end and said a new broadcaster could be set to air the third instalment. "WBTV is shopping it as we speak", they said.

Sam also hinted at what season three could involve. "The spine of the season was Malcolm Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new 'venue' where Martin [Whitly] could shine."

Speaking about the end of season two, which (spoiler alert!) saw Malcom (Tom Payne) go to kill his father Martin (Michael Sheen), they assured: "We'd be really bad writers if we did anything that means Michael Sheen couldn't be a part of the show going forward."

They continued: "I don't know what our chances are. But writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege."

Tom Payne in Prodigal Son

The news of a potential season three happening somewhere other than Fox will come as great news to fans who were saddened to hear of its cancellation last week. Many were hoping that the show would continue on another channel and expressed their frustration on social media.

"So #ProdigalSon would be great on Netflix or HBO Max. I'm talking #You levels good when it went from Lifetime to Netflix - if it hits a streamer. I need somebody to get on this right now. FOX always plays me like this. It's fun, unique, has an excellent cast. Come. ON."

Tom has since spoken out on the cancellation news, writing on Twitter: "What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING."

