James Newman breaks silence after receiving zero points at Eurovision - and his response is perfect

James Newman has broken his silence about receiving no points at the Eurovision Song Contest, and is being widely praised for his class act response to the disappointing results.

Posting a statement on Twitter, the singer wrote: "I want to focus on the positives of this amazing experience. I stood on a stage and sang to hundreds of millions of people with a song that I wrote and love.

"I've learnt so much from the amazing people who gave everything to help me live my dream, the dancers, my choreographer, my vocal coach, everyone from my label, my manager and the BBC and all the people behind the scenes at Eurovision and the arena. All these people are the best in the business and I got the chance to work with them and share this crazy experience that I'm so lucky to have the chance to do."

He continued: "The thing about writing songs is there is no guarantee that a song you think will connect with people, will connect with an audience. Thank you to all the amazing dedicated fans who have supported me through the whole thing and made it all worth it. Because at the end of the day they are the people who you do this all for."

Ben received no points at Eurovision for the UK

The star then concluded with: "The times when it doesn't play out how you hoped it might, teach you how to pick yourself up and be stronger."

The singer was hugely praised for his positive attitude, with one writing: "You did an amazing job, I’ve loved watching your insta stories and seeing your positive attitude on a daily basis. Also thank you for two great songs to add to the Eurovision playlist!" Another added: "Thank you to you and your team for all your efforts, and for your dignified response to the dreaded 'nul points'. This was a very tough year to be competing. Best of luck for whatever you do next!"

