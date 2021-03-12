Ben Hillman delights fans with latest post on new series of A Place in the Sun The new series is out next month

A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman took to Instagram recently to share some exciting news regarding the new series of the Channel 4 show.

MORE: Ben Hillman defends himself over holiday snap without wife and children

Alongside a series of photo of the TV star enjoying some sunshine, Ben wrote in the caption: "Dreaming of getting away???? Well exciting news!!! 30 brand-new episodes of A PLACE IN THE SUN coming to your screens next month!!! You'll see our new Presenter @leejuggurnauth in action as well as all your old favourites of course."

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun Revisited

The presenter and property expert's followers were thrilled to hear that plenty of fresh episodeS would soon be landing on screens. One person wrote in the comment sections: "Yayyy! Look forward to watching it!"

A second person said: "Love to see your face on my TV screen! Can't wait for your new episodes," while a third commented: "This programme is definitely my guilty pleasure, I switch it on and just watch all the great locations and commentary!"

Ben's announcement comes soon after the presenter recently jetted off abroad to film new content for the Channel 4 show but had to defend his journey without his family.

MORE: Jonnie Irwin opens up about his future on A Place in the Sun

MORE: A Place in the Sun introduces new presenter for upcoming series

Ben shared the news on Instagram

Appearing on the TV Carpenter Podcast, Ben was asked how his wife Gaby reacted when he shared an Instagram photo of himself swimming laps in a pool in Spain's Puerto del Carmen back in November. "Well look, you've got to remember I've spent six months at home home-schooling so that was my first break," the presenter replied.

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Scarlette Douglas reveals incredible story of how she earned a house deposit in one day

"See the difference is, my wife works for the NHS and she has throughout the whole pandemic," he continued, adding: "She's not front line in terms of A&E or Covid response or anything like that, but she has been working throughout. So she has had this outlet which is work which takes her out of the house." He then quipped: "I've been locked up for six months, give me a break, man!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.