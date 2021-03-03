A Place in the Sun introduces new presenter for upcoming series Meet the new face of the Channel 4 show here!

A Place in the Sun is the perfect way to bring sunshine into our homes, especially when getting away is a little difficult right now.

Luckily for fans of the programme, Channel 4 has announced that the lifestyle show is returning next month with a fresh series and a brand new addition to the team.

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day

The broadcaster has that property developer and presenter Lee Juggurnauth will be joining the regular hosts on A Place in the Sun, taking hopeful house-hunters around sunnier climates to find their perfect home away from home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas reveals downside to working on the show

Lee, 34, has plenty of experience in the entertainment world already. His bio states that he worked in the music business as a manager alongside some of the biggest names such as Lulu, Billy Ocean and Take That, before going to carve a successful career as a property manager. Since then, he has worked in many different locations creating stunning homes for his clients.

On joining the Channel 4 programme, Lee said: "I'm so excited to be joining Channel 4's A Place in the Sun. After recently celebrating its 21st birthday, I'm honoured to be working on such a prestigious show alongside an incredible team.

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman shows off unique gift from wife

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies announces exciting news - and fans are delighted

Lee made the announcement on his social media

"I can't wait to help house hunters turn their dream into a reality." Lee will be making his debut in the new episodes from April, which will air daily on Channel 4 from 3pm.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jean Johansson reveals the one reality show she'd love to be on

Elsewhere in the new series, which will consist of 30 episodes, fellow presenters such as Jonnie Irwin, Danni Menzies and Scarlette Douglas are set to visit plenty of gorgeous locations to help show participants find their dream home abroad.

The team will explore places all over Europe such as the beautiful Kassandra Peninsula in the north of Greece, the towns and villages of Almeria, and the tranquil French countryside in West Brittany.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.