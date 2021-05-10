Lee Juggurnauth opens up about 'hard year' ahead of A Place in the Sun debut Lee is the Channel 4 show's newest face

A Place in the Sun's newest presenter, Lee Juggurnauth, has candidly opened up about the "rough year" he faced before turning 30.

MORE: A Place in the Sun introduces new presenter for upcoming series

The TV star and property expert was speaking on The Three podcast to Azalea Reason, when he admitted that before hitting the milestone, he was a "completely different" person.

"Everything that could have been thrown at me, was thrown at me," he began, adding: "I think as a man, as a woman, when you are reaching a certain age - and it was about 29, going through a few things in life - I wasn't comfortable with who I was and what was going on. It was a rough year. I was a completely different person."

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas reveals downside to working on show

The Channel 4 host explained he sought the help of a life coach, who helped him through the tough time. "I remember thinking 30 was meant to be the best year of my life and it turned out being the worst. It was hard for lots of reasons," he said.

"And I remember, someone had recommended this guy to me called Mike and he popped up into conversation a few times. He's great as a therapist but he is a great life coach to men. To young men that are struggling."

The 34-year-old added: "He was someone I could rely on, I could express myself to, without being judged by friends, family, whatever. He was someone on a completely even playing field, who helped me get my life into perspective."

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton opens up about 'disaster' while filming new episodes

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day

Lee is joining the Channel 4 show this week

Lee's turning point also now means he's set to appear on the new series of A Place in the Sun. The presenter will be taking hopeful house-hunters around sunnier climates to find their perfect home away from home.

The new host has plenty of experience in the entertainment world already. His bio states that he worked in the music business as a manager alongside some of the biggest names such as Lulu, Billy Ocean and Take That, before going to carve a successful career as a property manager. Since then, he has worked in many different locations creating stunning homes for his clients.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.