Piers Morgan's Life Stories: meet Keir Starmer's family here The politician is appearing on the ITV programme on Tuesday

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer is set to sit down with former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan for the latest episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories, but how much do you know about the politician?

Find out all about his personal life, from his wife Victoria to his children, here...

WATCH: Keir Starmer is the latest famous face to take part in Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Who is Keir Starmer's wife?

Sir Keir has been married to his wife Veronica for 14 years. The pair tied the knot in 2007 after striking up a romance in the early 2000s when were both working in law.

Keir has been married to wife Victoria for 14 years

Like Keir himself, Victoria was previously a solicitor but is now working for the NHS in occupational health. A 2008 Guardian article also stated that she works as a mentor to deprived children.

Does Keir Starmer have children?

Yes, the Labour Party leader has two children - an 11-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Their names are not publically known as the politician is fiercely private and prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight to protect their identities.

Although Keir has previously stated he is an atheist, his children are being raised in the Jewish faith as his wife is Jewish.

Keir will open up about his life in the ITV programme

Keir made a rare comment about family life in 2020, speaking to the Jewish Chronicle. He said: "As you probably know, my wife's family is Jewish. On her father's side, there are bar mitzvahs, synagogues — there's all the traditions."

He also spoke about their Friday night dinner tradition, which before the pandemic, would see his wife's wider family descend on the family's £1.75million home in Camden, North London. "It is about just being with the family. It's about being a bit more disciplined, about being home with our children and the family - they are growing up fast."

