Piers Morgan talks possible return to Good Morning Britain as he admits regret over outburst The former presenter has revealed he has been approached by ITV bosses

Piers Morgan has revealed that he has been approached to return to Good Morning Britain and spoken about his regret over his on-screen outburst.

MORE: Piers Morgan breaks silence on Good Morning Britain replacement rumours

It comes after he controversially quit the weekday morning show in March over his remarks on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While he wouldn't name names, Piers claimed a "third-party" has been in contact to see if he would consider returning to the hugely popular ITV programme, which is still yet to announce his permanent replacement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

Piers, 56, told The Sun: "As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

MORE: 8 GMB stars' beautiful weddings: From Kate Garraway to Ben Shephard

MORE: Piers Morgan's wife reveals huge secret she's keeping from her husband

"It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast," he continued, but was quick to add: "It's their problem to work out... but never say never."

Could Piers be back on screens?

The TV star also spoke to the newspaper about his "regret" over how things played out. Discussing the moment he stormed off of the set of the show in the middle of a live broadcast following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford, he said: "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

However, he added that he would only "seriously consider" returning to Good Morning Britain under special circumstances, saying: "Well, a certain weatherman definitely wouldn't be around…"

MORE: Piers Morgan reveals supporting text message Sarah Ferguson sent him days after GMB exit

In March, the day after his on-screen outburst, it was announced that Piers would no longer be appearing on the ITV programme. A statement released by the broadcaster at the time read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

His decision to leave was also prompted by an investigation by TV watchdog Ofcom after his on-air comments about Meghan, and the organisation received more than 41,000 complaints. It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally lodged a complaint to the broadcaster about Piers' comments.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.