Eamonn Holmes has been battling with his health for months but he is finally on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with a dislocated pelvis and three slipped discs in March.

However, on Friday, the 61-year-old shared another update with fans in which he revealed some shocking side-effects of his injury.

Eamonn revealed that he has lost nerves in his right leg and is still dependent on crutches as he likened his agonising slipped disc recovery to "learning to walk again".

Sharing a video on social media of one of his rehab sessions with physiotherapist, James Davis, Eamonn said: "OK I'm still crutch dependent and the idea is to get rid of this and the man that's going to get rid of this for me is this man James Davis!"

In the clip, Eamonn works out in his garden trying several exercises to strengthen and stabilise his pelvis, as well as the muscles around his lumbar spine.

He continued: "This all looks very simple and it is very simple except it's like learning to walk again. I've lost nerves in my right leg and there's certain actions I can't do so even the most simple thing is hard but it's getting better."

Eamonn's video also showed him working out in his home gym and getting a massage from James.

"The whole recuperation path there's so many aspects to it. James is the boss man and you know, he has me here on the treatment table. Some of it is quite pleasant," he added.

"Not a lot of it but I know he's doing a good job and do you think we're making progress? Lots! That shows you how bad I was in the first place. But the treatment table and his magic hands very, very important."

Eamonn ended the session by wearing a pair of sporting pressure socks, which promotes circulation to feed nerves ending in his legs.

"Then to round the day or the session off I put on my socks!" he shared. "These are pressure socks, don't worry I'm perfectly safe in them. These are used by a lot of elite athletes to help the healing process... In the meantime, it is so comfortable I think I'll just do 45 minutes and maybe doze off."

Eamonn first revealed his health battle in March with his Twitter followers. Sharing his frustration at being unable to sleep due to suffering from "chronic pain", he wrote: "In that Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning. Anyone else find these Hours the worst... particularly if you suffer chronic pain?"

