The Split gives major update on season three

The Split has announced some major news about season three - and we're excited! ITV has confirmed the show is finally back in production for the third and final season of the hit show.

The show's director, Dee Koppang O’Leary, shared a snap from the set on Instagram, writing: "Big day yesterday... DAY ONE... @sisterglobal @amc_tv @bbcone #thesplit #sisterpictures."

Starring Unforgotten star Nicola Walker, the series looks at the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit. The actress will of course be returning to the show alongside her onscreen sisters Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button, and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay).

The series has also announced that Sherlock star Lara Pulver will be joining at Kate "a leading child psychologist whose arrival adds a whole new layer of complexity to Morgan’s multi-layered examination of divorce and modern marriage".

The third series will be the show's last

The synopsis for season three reads: "After audiences were left reeling by the collapse of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage at the end of series two, we join them again ten months on, following the two divorce lawyers as they negotiate their way through their own separation.

"With Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) boarding as lead director, Abi Morgan will conclude the trilogy with the most heart-warming and heart-breaking series to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted with her own divorce. With Christie making a return combined with a shocking revelation, will Hannah and Nathan repair their broken marriage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

The Split is now filming

Chatting about the series, creator Abi Morgan said: "For every writer there are characters that stay with them, long after a show is over, Hannah Defoe and her family are just that, and it’s been a welcome balm after a difficult year globally, to reunite this brilliant cast.

"The Split has been building to this exhilarating final act for the Defoes as they navigate their way through the marital make up and break up, both personally and professionally, at Noble, Hale and Defoe. They say you can’t have new beginnings without endings, and I want to say a big thank you to the BBC and AMC, and the fans who have kept running by our side."

