This Before We Die star has a very famous dad Are you watching the Channel 4 drama?

The tense new drama from Channel 4, Before We Die, has been keeping TV fans entertained over the past few weeks thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast – but did you know that one star has a famous family connection?

Appearing alongside Lesley Sharpe and others actors is Issy Knopfler, who takes on the role of Bianca, the youngest child in the infamous Mimica crime family, and in real life, her family is equally well-known, albeit for different reasons.

Issy, who is thought to be in her early twenties, is the daughter of Dire Straits frontman and guitar legend Mark Knopfler. Mark, who has enjoyed huge success with the band and as a solo artist throughout his 50-year-plus career, welcomed Issy and her sister with his third wife, actress Kitty Aldridge in the late nineties.

WATCH: Before We Die on Channel 4 - official trailer

It seems Issy has a close bond with her dad and is proud of his impressive music career. Writing on her Instagram account last year, she shared a series of images of Mark in his heyday to celebrate his birthday. She wrote in the caption: "One cool dude, Happy Birthday Dad, I love you."

Issy's mother, Kitty, is also no stranger to the spotlight either, thanks to her work in TV and film. The actress, who married Mark in 1997, has appeared in shows and films such as Heartbeat, Maurice and The Paradise Club. Futhermore, Kitty is a successful writer and has penned award-winning titles such as A Trick I Learned From Dead Men and Pop.

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is Issy's dad

Meanwhile, their daughter Issy is following their footsteps into the entertainment industry and receiving high praise for her role in Channel 4's Before We Die.

The six-part crime thriller focuses on Hannah Laing, a detective who is determined to find the culprit behind her lover Sean's shocking murder. After discovering links to a powerful family of drug-mules, Hannah, along with her new partner, soon discover there's "far more at stake" than bringing Sean's murderer to justice.

