The Friends Carpool Karaoke leaves Lisa Kudrow in tears The actors joined James Corden again for more reunion antics

The Friends Reunion may have aired last month but fans are in for a treat with even more antics from our favourite gang.

The six actors appeared on Wednesday's edition of the Late Late Show with James Corden when they joined forces for an epic round of Carpool Karaoke around the set of the sitcom, the iconic Stage 24. But it all proved to be emotional for one of the stars.

After James picked up Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in a kart to "give them a ride" to the stage, the presenter asked David if he found it a moving experience being back together on Stage 24.

"It was a really moving and emotional experience to be on the set," the Ross actor said: "And then to finally be in the same room together after all this time, was really kind of beautiful."

Lisa, wiping away tears, then interjected: "I've got a bit teary," with Courteney adding: "It is emotional, it's a big deal we're doing this, we're all in the car together with you."

The cast got together to sing I'll Be There For You

The group of actors then enjoyed singing a rendition of the iconic Friends theme tune, I'll Be There For You and looked overjoyed during the process.

Last month, the six Friends all reunited for an emotional get-together to discuss their time on the comedy, which has been a global phenomenon since it began back in 1994. However, the director of the special, Ben Winston, revealed recently that one special moment during the reunion nearly didn't happen at all due to a behind-the-scenes moment.

The emotional reunion aired last month

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ben revealed that he was extremely keen to have all of the six cast members reunite with one another on camera - but a backstage mishap threatened to spoil the special moment.

He explained that their trailers had been placed side-by-side outside of the studio, saying: "I was so upset. The point of the show is they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move them.

"We built tents around each of their doorways. And I texted the six of them and said, 'Look, I know you want to see each other but I’m begging you: please stay in your own dressing room until you’re called to the stage.' I really want to catch that moment."

