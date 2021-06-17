Sophie: A Murder in West Cork's trailer is here - and it looks like our new true-crime obsession Her killer has never been brought to justice

We feel like we haven't watched a gripping true-crime documentary in ages, but Netflix's upcoming show Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, has truly caught our attention. The documentary will look at the unsolved murder of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was mysteriously killed in Wst Cork back in 1996.

The three-part series examines one of Ireland’s most famous murders, and is set to include interviews from Sophie's son Pierre-Louis Baudey, parents George and Marguerite Bouniol, uncle, Jean Pierre Gazeau, aunt Marie Madeleine Opalka, and her cousin, Frédéric Gazeau.

WATCH: Sophie: A Murder in West Cork trailer

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "Sophie’s brutal murder in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen - and over the next two and a half decades became a national obsession in both Ireland and France.

With access both to the victim's family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary story from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie."

Sophie was killed in 1996

Speaking about the series, executive producer Suzanne Lavery said: "We wanted to honour Sophie, her family and that rural community in the West of Ireland. Even now, I find it genuinely astonishing that something so terrible could have happened not just to a woman who appeared to have such a gilded life but in such a beautiful place and to a community that prided itself on its peacefulness, its safety and inclusivity.

"It’s what drew Sophie there. What does seem so tragic, is that Sophie’s perfect escape turned out to be where she lost her life. And the shock of it still reverberates in that community 25 years later."

