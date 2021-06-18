Netflix viewers outraged as popular teen drama cancelled after just one season Were you a fan?

Netflix has cancelled the popular teen drama Grand Army, much to the disappointment of its passionate fanbase. The show's first season, which was released in October of last year, followed five students at a large high school in Brooklyn and chronicled their "take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future."

MORE: Sex Education star shares update on season three

Variety broke the news that the show will not be returning for a second season on Friday, and fans have been quick to turn to social media to vent their frustrations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Elite season four has dropped - and it looks amazing!

One dissatisfied viewer tweeted "Another good show cancelled. What the hell @Netflix?" Someone else lamented: "Grand Army was literally the only realistic Netflix show about teens. Somebody please explain to me how this makes sense?!"

MORE: 5 upcoming shows and films to look out for on Netflix this week

MORE: Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four?

"How come every time #Netflix gets a great show with real diversity and a good storyline they cancel it? They did this to The Get Down, Sense8, and now Grand Army…" someone else wrote, and a fourth said: "So you mean to tell me Netflix cancelled The Society, Grand Army, Sense 8 AND The Get Down? Count your days."

Were you a fan of Grand Army?

Another fan queried if a petition would convince Netflix to give season two the green light, writing: "But for reals where are the petitions to make sure Grand Army gets a new season?? Like how they did with B99." Other fans echoed this and shared plans to start a campaign.

MORE: Fans are pretty divided after watching Netflix's new horror The Devil Below

One reason behind the show's cancellation may be the allegations of racism made ahead of its debut on the streaming giant. Playwright and screenwriter Ming Peiffer who worked in the writers' room for the show, made the claims on Twitter shortly after the first trailer for the series was released in September.

"Me and the [2 other] writers of colour who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse," she wrote. "The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix HR on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.