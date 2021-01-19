9-1-1: Lone Star bosses teases possible Liv Tyler return following unexpected season one departure

9-1-1: Lone Star bosses have teased that Liv Tyler may return to the show in future, following her surprise season one exit. The popular FOX drama, which stars Rob Lowe and Ronen Rubinstein, recently returned for its second series without Liv's character, chief paramedic Michelle Blake - but it sounds like we've not seen the last of her.

In an interview with TV Line, Tim Minear, co-creator of the hit first-responders drama revealed that the show has not fully said goodbye to Liv's character and that he and the actress are already in talks about how she could return to the show in the future.

“I’ve talked to Liv about this,” he explained. “I think there are really interesting stories to be told about a first responder who, as we put it in the first episode, gave up her occupation to pursue her vocation. I think that’s a very interesting story to tell.

“Just like my dream was to somehow get Abby to come back to 9-1-1 [after Connie Britton’s departure], my dream is to get Liv Tyler back on Lone Star,” he added.

As viewers learnt in the season two premiere, Michelle has stepped down from her position as paramedic captain to instead focus on helping the homeless after discovering at the end of season one that her missing sister had been living on the streets.

While the Lord of the Rings actress was originally slated to star in multiple series of the 9-1-1 spin-off, according to Deadline, she approached producers about leaving the show last summer as the coronavirus outbreak made the task of travelling from her home in London to the US to film increasingly more challenging.

As well as explaining her sudden departure, 9-1-1: Lone Star’s season two opener introduced viewers to Liv’s unofficial replacement, working mum Tommy Vega played by Gina Torres. Speaking about what viewers can expect from the new face on the show, Minear said: “Gina is such an easy fit for the show, it feels like she’s been there the whole time.

Liv Tyler starred alongside Rob Lowe in the first season of the drama

“There’s a whole domestic side to her, and if Tommy had her choice, she wouldn’t be reentering the workforce. She’s the breadwinner supporting her family, but she also feels like she might be missing out by going back to work. I think that’s very relatable for a lot of working parents today.”

