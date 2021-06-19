10 binge-worthy LGBTQ+ shows you need to watch

Pride Month may soon be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean we should stop shouting about the huge steps forward made in LGBTQ+ representation on screen in the last few years.

In celebration the continued rise of LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion on TV, we have put together our top recommendations of the best and most binge-worthy series that focus on gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer stories - and they're all available to stream now!

It's a Sin

The immensely talented Olly Alexander leads the cast of this groundbreaking and powerful drama all about a group of gay men and their friends living through the HIV/AIDS crisis. As the synopsis reads: "Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight."

Loading the player...

WATCH: It's a Sin is available to watch on All4 and HBO

Feel Good

Mae Martin and Call the Midwife's Charlotte Richie star in this comedy-drama about the unique pressures of navigating the modern-day dating scene and the fluid landscape of gender and sexuality. It will make you laugh, then cry, then laugh again. Find seasons one and two on Netflix.

Feel Good is available to watch on Netflix

Pose

This Billy Porter-led series recently aired its finale, so if you've never given it a try, now's the time! The show is all about New York City's drag ball culture scene in the 1980s and 1990s, set at the height of the AIDS epidemic. The series has broken incredible new ground in television by featuring the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a TV show.

Pose is now streaming on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer

Queer as Folk

Before there was It's a Sin, Russell T Davies brought gay subculture into the living rooms of Britons with his nineties hit sitcom Queer as Folk. The series chronicled the lives of three gay men living in Manchester's gay village and was later remade for American audiences. Both are fantastic, but we'd say start with the original, which can be found on All4.

You can find all of Queer as Folk on All4

Dickinson

In the vein of The Great and Bridgerton, AppleTV+'s Dickinson provides viewers with an anachronistic portrait of Emily Dickinson's life in mid-19th century Massachusetts. Hailee Steinfeld plays the teenage version of the poet while British actress Elle Hunt plays her love interest Sue and 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski is hilarious in the role of Emily's increasingly anxious mother.

Find Dickinson on AppleTV+

Gentleman Jack

If you're a fan of period dramas, then BBC One's Gentleman Jack is the one for you. Starring Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones, it's based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, a landowner of Shibden Hall who is determined to marry her partner, Anna Walker, in spite of 19th-century prejudices.

Binge Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer now

Schitt's Creek

It's not hard to see why Schitt's Creek swept the board at last year's Emmys. Created and starring father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the sitcom comedy tells the story of a wealthy family who lose all their money and are forced to move to a dreary small town they purchased once as a joke. However, it's the romantic relationship between David and his husband Patrick which stands out for lots of fans. Over the course of the show's six seasons, the pair develop a truly beautiful relationship that will melt even the coldest of hearts. Binge it all now on Netflix!

Find Schitt's Creek on Netflix

Hollywood

This star-studded Netflix series hardly made a splash when it landed on the streaming giant in the middle of the pandemic, but we can attest that it's well worth a watch! Following a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it, Hollywood dismantles our idea of the Golden Age in favour of a more inclusive narrative.

Watch Hollywood on Netflix

Love, Victor

This Hulu coming-of-age dramedy is a spin-off from the book and film Love, Simon and follows a Latino teen wrestling with competing identities as he explores his sexuality, staying true to his Latino roots and living up to his family's religious expectations - issues that may be all too familiar to viewers from similar multicultural and multiracial backgrounds.

Viewers can find Love, Victor on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK

Sex Education

There are many reasons why we love British teen series Sex Education, but right up there in our top three is the unapologetic and brilliant Eric Effiong, played by Ncuti Gatwa. It would have been so easy for the show to simply reduce him to the role of gay best friend to sex guru Otis, but the show has never fallen into these outdated tropes and has put his storylines, romances and personality front and centre. We look forward to seeing much more of Eric in season three when it arrives later this year!

Season one and two of Sex Education are on Netflix

