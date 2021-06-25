Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter’s famous godfather He also opened up about the meaning of her middle name, Antarctica

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his daughter, Lyra Antarctica, has a very famous godparent, while also explaining the meaning behind her unusual middle name. Chatting to Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, he explained that Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid, who co-wrote Shape of You together, is Lyra’s godfather.

While explaining that he introduced Johnny to his partner, Friends star Courteney Cox, he said: “She just invited me round her house, and I just kept going round and then one day I brought Johnny and he didn’t come home! He’s also godfather to Lyra, but yeah I introduced them like nine years ago.”

WATCH: Ed Sheeran auctions off personal items for charity

Speaking about Lyra’s middle name Antarctica, he said: “Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name. I know people see it as a weird thing, but like… I mean it’s less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it … I understand it’s like awkward for kids to grow up and then she’ll watch this interview and be like 'eww.'"

Speaking about his daughter following her arrival in September, Ed previously posted on Instagram: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their daughter in 2020

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

