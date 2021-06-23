The Repair Shop's Will Kirk visibly emotional after 'gorgeous' latest repair The presenter is favourite on the show

The Repair Shop often leaves its guests feeling emotional after they see their beloved items restored into their original glory, but there are times where the experts themselves are reduced to tears during filming.

Tuesday's episode, which was a repeat from series five, saw woodwork restorer Will Kirk become misty-eyed after seeing the emotional reaction from his client.

Will was tasked with mending a wooden chest that belonged to the grandfather of a guest who entered the repair shop. The chest had been broken for many years and had a fascinating story behind it.

WATCH: There have been plenty of emotional fixes on the BBC show

Katherine, who appeared on the show alongside her father, John, told the expert: "My grandad's grandmother ran the Post Office in their village, and they took over the running of the Post Office in 1903.

"Then her daughter ran it and then grandad ran it with his wife, my nana. The family had run the Post Office in the village for 83 years, so a long time." Katherine then became emotional as she spoke about her grandfather.

"He taught us how to play dominoes and cribbage. He just seemed to be this kind of hero in my eye, really. He was just the most amazing man. He was so gentle and generous and kind-hearted and so well thought of."

The guests were moved by the reveal

Will, who had his work cut out for him due to the chest being very damaged, then revealed the restored chest to Katherine and John – and the expert was visibly teary as he saw how much the new chest meant to them.

Katherine asked in amazement: "Oh my god that is amazing. How have you done that?" John then said while wiping away tears: "It's brilliant, Will."

Will was also visibly emotional

Viewers were equally moved by the moment. One person tweeted: "Another stunning restoration from the extremely talented Will Hugging face #therepairshop." A second fan wrote: "That Bureau was gorgeous #TheRepairShop."

