Will Kirk learns new talent on The Repair Shop - although admits he won't be 'putting it on CV anytime soon' Filming for the show's new series is well underway!

The Repair Shop stars are certainly enjoying being back on set and filming new episodes of the much-loved BBC programme for viewers!

In fact, between restoring precious family heirlooms and possessions it seems that Will Kirk and Jay Blades have found the time to learn some new skills.

Taking to Instagram, Will revealed that the pair had "experienced life behind the camera" for the first time as he shared two photos of the two sporting camera and audio equipment. While Jay manned one of the crew's filming cameras, Will donned headphones and could be seen carrying a boom mic.

WATCH: Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being The Repair Shop's heartthrob

However, he joked in the caption: "I don't think I'll be putting 'Audio Engineer' on my CV anytime soon."

Fans couldn't get enough of the fun behind-the-scenes snaps and rushed to the comment section to discuss. "Is there anything you can't do?!" one impressed follower quizzed while another commented: "Well, you both certainly look the part."

Someone else wrote: "Come on you're both already talented enough without another job on the CV!" and a fourth teased: "Don't give up your day jobs boys!"

Will and Jay experienced life behind the camera while filming for the new series

Meanwhile, others were still gushing about Will's incredible work on Tuesday night's episode of the restoration programme.

"Great programme you all did well, but Will that was amazing how you put that sewing table back together," one viewer commented. Another echoed this, saying: "Absolutely loved your work on the sewing stand tonight. What a truly gifted young man you are. I sobbed like a baby when she picked it up."

In the episode, a woman named Claire entered the workshop hoping to restore a beloved Victorian sewing table that once belonged to her great-grandmother. The precious table had been sadly crushed by a falling painting and Will took on the task of painstakingly piecing it back together.

Although the 36-year-old woodworker admitted to finding the repair quite tricky, he managed to restore the treasured heirloom to its former glory, leaving Claire in floods of tears.

