Presenter and woodwork restorer Will Kirk enjoyed a well-earned break recently after finishing filming for the latest series of The Repair Shop – but one of the photos of his recent staycation left his followers concerned for his trademark signet ring, which was "missing" in one of the photos.

Will could be seen in the first image, posted on his Instagram page, smiling for the camera while tucking into a tasty-looking meal, but his fans spotted the absent jewellery from his smallest finger.

One of Will's thousands of followers noticed the details, which led to one person writing: "Where are your rings?"

A second asked the same question in another comment, while a third replied underneath, writing: "I saw it was missing!" A fourth echoed the concern, adding further: "I was just going to ask that! Hope it is not lost x."

In a number of previous photos on his Instagram, Will can be seen wearing the ring and his fans are often heaping compliments on the presenter for his trademark style – which makes him a standout star on the BBC show.

Meanwhile, the presenter's break comes soon after he finished filming the latest series of The Repair Shop. Posting on Saturday, Will said: "Great news today!

The presenter has a loyal following

"Not only have we just finished filming another series of The Repair Shop, but my mate @dominicchinea is raffling off his Vespa to raise money for @alzheimerssoc. Follow the link in his bio for more info for a chance to win and to support a fantastic charity."

Fans of the show were thrilled to hear that filming had wrapped, meaning new episodes were on the way, as well as hearing about Dominic's charitable venture. "Yay! Look forward to the new season," said one fan, as another added: "Can't wait to watch the new series!"

