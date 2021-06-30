Love Island fans saying same thing about episode two Fans were not happy after the show finished...

Love Island fans were less than impressed on Tuesday evening after the second episode in series seven left them on a major cliffhanger.

But it seems that viewers were all the more annoyed about being left to wonder who Chloe chose in her coupling up because of the "boring" episode which led to that moment.

One person summed it up on Twitter, writing: "So y'all gave me a boring episode with a dead ting like Chloe and don't show us who she couples with? Do you think that's necessary?? #LoveIsland."

A second added: "They actually took the [expletive] with that episode, how you gonna give us a cliffhanger two episodes in, man #LoveIsland," as a third tweeted in despair: "Absolutely furious."

Meanwhile, another was convinced the cliffhanger was designed to drum up excitement, as they tweeted: "The reason they left us on that cliffhanger is because they know that tomorrow night's episode is gonna be drrryyyyy so they need *something* to jazz it up #loveIsland."

Former Love Island star Amber Gill even joined in on the fun, tweeting her verdict: "Is that a joke? YOUR [sic] NOT EVEN GOING TO TELL US WHOOOOOO #loveisland."

Who do you think Chloe will choose to couple up with?

The second episode saw bombshell Chloe Burrows come into the villa to get the know the boys before deciding who she wants to couple up with – which will be shown on Wednesday's upcoming instalment.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Islanders took part in their first challenge which saw them read out some risqué secrets about their fellow contestants before kissing the person they thought it related to.

So far, the current couples are: Shannon and Aaron, Jake and Liberty, Brad and Faye, Sharon and Hugo and Toby and Kaz but will Chloe's decision change everything and cause a stir in the process? We can't wait to find out!

