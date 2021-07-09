Kate Garraway gives update on husband Derek’s 'improved' health

Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband Derek Draper on Friday morning’s Good Morning Britain, admitting that they were “not a long way out of the woods”.

Alastair Campbell joined Kate on the show and they spoke about how he knows her “old man”, with Alastair saying: “I know your old man incredibly well. Used to work with him, occasionally against him.” Kate replied: “Yeah I’ve heard all the stories from him, I’ve heard all the stories, he’s warned me so I’m fully braced and prepared.”

After asking for an update on Derek’s recovery after contracting COVID in early 2020, Kate said: "He’s alright, he’s alright. He’s very up and down, we’re certainly not a long way out of the woods… Being home has meant we’ve seen some things improved. Definitely having the family around, having the children around has provided stimulation and I think the problem is you latch on to the positives, which is good because you have to, but there’s absolutely no doubt that there’s huge challenges ahead.”

Kate and her family's world were turned upside down when Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped after he contracted the virus.

In her book, The Power of Hope, she revealed that she has been told it is unlikely he will recover after two years. Discussing a conversation she had with Derek’s neurologist, she wrote: "After another long pause, he looked straight at me, then away. 'Well, Kate' – the first time he had used my name – 'I think it's fair to say if he is still like this after two years we will know there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery.’”

Kate has spoken candidly about Derek's recovery

"'TWO YEARS!' I screamed inside my head. Up until now I had been living by the minute, hours on the phone monitoring infection levels and statistics, trying to get a handle on where Derek was, wondering every time I went to sleep if he would still be alive in the morning."

