All you need to know about Antiques Road Trip star Steven Moore The antiques expert has worked on the show since 2019

Antiques Road Trip is back on our screens for another jaunt across the UK, and this time Steven Moore and Angus Ashworth are taking the reins as they search for treasures that will make them the most money at auction.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip: meet Angus Ashworth's wife and children

But if you're wanting to know a bit more about Steven, we've done some investigating about his career and time on TV. Here's what we know….

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the biggest sale in Antiques Road Trip history!

Who is Steven Moore?

Steven Moore is an antiques dealer, auctioneer and author with a keen interest in ceramics. His love for antiques began early on in life, and by the age of 16 he had curated his first exhibition. After studying for a degree in archaeology, he moved into antiques dealing and writing, penning his first book at 21 years old.

Steven has had quite the career since his first exhibition aged 16

In 2004, Steven began appearing on TV as he joined the line-up of Antiques Roadshow, and several years later, he joined the team on Antiques Road Trip. When he's not appearing on either show, Steven can be found at the Burleigh Pottery shop in Stoke-on-Trent, where he works as their Creative Director. On the side, he is also a freelance art and antique consultant.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip: meet the presenters' partners

MORE: Everything we know about Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer's family

Is Steven Moore married?

Steven has given very little away about his private life over the years and currently, it's not known if he's married or dating anyone. While there's nothing on his social media profiles to suggest that he is in a relationship, he may just prefer to keep her relationship status private.

Steven with his Antiques Road Trip co-star Angus Ashworth

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals greatest auction loss

Steven Moore on Antiques Road Trip

Steven became a part of the BBC show in 2019, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Serrell and Izzie Balmer in the hunt to find the most incredible antiques to sell at auction. On his website, he states that on his first outing for the show he managed to make quite the profit!

On the episode, which took place in West Fife, Steven and fellow presenter Angus Ashworth found a carved wooden horse that they suspected would do well at auction. They purchased it for just £10 and when they took it to the auction in Dunblane, they made a more than £500 profit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.